Nadia Montenegro gideny nga nag-marijuana siya sa sud sa CR sa Senado

Gipahingusgan nga gideny ni Nadia Montenegro nga nihithit siya og marijuana sud sa usa ka comfort room sa Senado nga duol sa opisina ni Senador Robin Padilla.

Kini human nahisgutan ang pangan ni Nadia sa usa ka incident report gikan sa Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) kabahin sa usa ka babaye nga staff kuno ni Senador Robin.

Basaha Pod Ni: Nadia Montenegro gumaling sa sakit na Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

Base sa report sa Agosto 13, dunay duha ka insidente nga nabantayan sa usa ka miyembro sa security personnel nga si Victor Patelo kabahin sa ““unusual scent/odor allegedly emanating from the ladies’ comfort room near the Senators’ extension offices.”

Ang unang insidente kay nahitabo kuno niadtong ikaduha nga semana sa Hulyo 2025 samtang gibantayan sa maong miyembro sa security personnel ang n5th floor sa Senate building.

Usa ka tawag ang nadawat niya sa local trunk line gikan sa usa ka male nga staff member kabahin sa ““strong odor in their area.”

“I proceeded to their office, where most of the staff confirmed the unusual scent. I then inspected the surrounding areas but did not observe anyone smoking,” matud pa ni Patelo sa maong report.

Basaha Pod Ni: ‘Bad Boy’ Robin Padilla to head Senate ethics body?

Ang ikaduha nga insidente nahitabo niadtong Agosto 12 sa maong floor gihapon kung diin gipahibawo siya sa usa ka male Senate employee nga nagpaila nga gikan siya sa opisina ni Senador Ping Lacson kabahin na sa usa ka “unusual odor” mula sa CR ng mga babae.

Giduol kuno niya ang aktres nga hingusganon nga gideny nga nigamit siya og marijuana, “Ms. Montenegro denied smoking inside the ladies’ comfort room or using marijuana for that matter, but acknowledged possessing a vape in her bag, which she said could have produced the unusual scent reported earlier by Senator Lacson’s staff.”

Basaha Pod Ni: Robin Padilla gibirahan sa mga bashers: Sige sumama ka na sa kulungan!

Niimbestigar na ang mga opisina nila ni Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero ug ang opisina ni Senador Robin kabahin sa maong hitabo.

Matud pa ni Senate Secretary Atty. Renato Bantug Jr. nga nakasumitir na ang OSAA og report sa Agosto 14 kabahin sa insidente ug gipada na nila kini sa opisina ni Senador Robin.