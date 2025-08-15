Certain Nadia Montenegro: Senate marijuana incident report named her

MANILA, Philippines — An incident report on alleged use of marijuana inside the Senate building in Pasay City has named a certain “Nadia Montenegro.”

Victor Patelo, a Senate security personnel stationed on the 5th floor, was approached by a staff member of Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday to report an “unusual odor coming from the ladies’ comfort room near the Senators’ extension offices,” the report dated August 13 said.

Patelo said in the report that: “He claimed the odor resembled that of ‘marijuana’ and stated that the only person in the area at the time was allegedly Ms. Nadia Montenegro.”

“The male staff member asked me to discreetly approach Ms. Montenegro, which I did when she walked past my post, as I was unable to leave my station being the only one on duty at the time.”

“Ms. Montenegro denied smoking inside the ladies’ comfort room or using marijuana for that matter, but acknowledged possessing a vape in her bag, which she said could have produced the unusual scent reported earlier by Senator Lacson’s staff,” he further said.

Sen. Robin Padilla’s chief of staff, Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado, confirmed that former actress Nadia Montenegro is working in their office.

According to Jurado, they already asked Montenegro to explain in writing when a new report first came out about the alleged marijuana use in Senate.

They issued another memo to Montenegro this Thursday after they received the incident report submitted to Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms to the Office (OSAA) Police Major Gen. Mao Aplasca.

“Let’s first listen to our employee to see if this is true,” Jurado said over the phone.

“We gave her 5 days to submit a written explanation,” he added.

For Jurado, however, it was a “classic example of fake news” by just looking at the actual facts based on the incident report, compared to the story that came out in the media.

For his part, Aplasca said his office has already submitted an “investigation report” to the Office of the Senate President (OSP).

Aplasca indicated in a Viber message that their report to the OSP was different from the incident report. /apl

