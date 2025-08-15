Cebu City Hall eyes AI-powered services – ‘Pay taxes by voice’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Paying taxes, securing permits, or filing clearances at Cebu City Hall may soon be as simple as asking your phone to do it for you.

The Cebu City Council has introduced an ordinance that seeks to modernize and automate government services by creating an Integrated Digital Services Platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The proposed measure, authored by Councilors Winston Pepito and Michelle Abella-Cellona, aims to digitize transactions, streamline frontline services, and make City Hall accessible to citizens anytime, anywhere.

“In our system now, people don’t want to use it because they get confused—where to click, which sublink to go to. It’s not user-friendly,” Pepito said in an interview. “What we need is AI to become the frontliner in inquiries and customer services at City Hall. Everything automated.”

Cebu City Hall may not fully own its IT system: Sabotage, probe eyed

AI as City Hall’s new ‘frontliner’

Under the proposal, AI-powered chat and voice interfaces will allow citizens to interact naturally with City Hall services, eliminating the need for complicated navigation through websites.

“Imagine just telling your phone, ‘I want to pay my taxes, can you open the page?’ and it automatically opens without you having to search manually. That’s what we’re envisioning,” Pepito explained.

He added that services would be available 24/7 and could include delivery options for official documents to reduce foot traffic at City Hall.

The platform is designed to cover a wide range of services such as permitting, licensing, assessment, clearances, health services, and other frontline transactions. It will also support cashless payments, in line with the national government’s ease of doing business initiatives.

“Even SSS is already online, so City Hall should also be online. This is the most convenient option for the public,” Pepito said.

Security, infrastructure, and jobs

The ordinance follows recent concerns over Cebu City’s IT system after Pepito flagged vulnerabilities in ownership, access, and security of the city’s existing digital infrastructure. An executive session last week revealed multiple technical issues that the City Hall’s IT department is now addressing.

“Our Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) team is working to fix the problems. They will give us an update soon,” Pepito said. “We’ve identified the faults; now the focus is on securing the system so the city won’t be paralyzed during emergencies.”

Asked whether AI would displace government employees, Pepito said the technology would instead create opportunities.

“AI can replace some tasks, yes, but it will also generate work. For example, if we only need a few staff in customer service because AI is helping, then the rest can focus on other productive things, like delivery or neglected services that needed attention,” he explained.

Pepito stressed that existing computers at City Hall would not need major replacements, only server upgrades to support AI capabilities.

Transparency and anti-corruption

The councilor also highlighted how automation could cut red tape and curb corruption.

“With online payments and automated processing, how can corruption happen? Everything will be tracked and transparent,” Pepito said. “This will make transactions faster and cleaner.”

The legislative process

The proposed “Integrated City Digital Services Ordinance of Cebu City” has been filed and referred to the Committee on Laws for review and public hearing. It will mandate all departments, offices, and barangays to integrate their services into the unified platform.

“I don’t see any reason why this ordinance won’t pass. This is for the good of the city. I cannot imagine any reasonable person opposing it,” Pepito said.

If approved, Cebu City would be among the first local governments in the Philippines to legislate a citywide AI-driven digital governance platform.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP