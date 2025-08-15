Archival backs EV transition as Cebu gets new all-electric ride app

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has formally welcomed a new ride-hailing operator that runs on a fully electric fleet.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. placed electric vehicles (EVs) at the center of his administration’s push for sustainable urban transport.

Hail Transport Inc., a transport network company (TNC) offering only pure EV rides, launched its services in Cebu on August 13 through its “Unveiling the Future” event held at City Hall.

Archival, an electrical engineer and longtime advocate of renewable energy, said the partnership would be a step toward realizing his decade-old vision of shifting the city to cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation.

“Even when I was still a councilor, we proposed the purchase of EVs for the city as a proof of concept. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen then,” Archival said.

The mayor recalled his personal experience using an electric vehicle for long-distance travel to Daanbantayan. A conventional vehicle, he noted, would have cost him over P6,000 in fuel, while the EV only consumed around P550 worth of electricity.

“And if you use solar charging, it’s free,” he added.

Archival said multiple submissions are now under evaluation by the City Council’s committees, led by Councilors Winston Pepito and Joel Garganera.

“It’s up to the council which proposal to adopt. But on my part as chief executive, we already have a proof of concept. If things go well, we may be able to roll out electric buses by December this year,” Archival said.

Balancing vision and reality

While Cebu’s entry into EV-powered ride-hailing marks a milestone, transport regulators caution that a rapid shift could strain the city’s power grid if generation and infrastructure would lag behind.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said the environmental benefits would be undeniable, but warned that simultaneous charging of EV fleets could put heavy pressure on Cebu’s electricity supply.

“Kung mag-electric na tanan, kinahanglan dunay mag-compensate sa requirement pud,” Montealto told reporters.

(If all would go electric cars, then we also need to compensate for the requirement.)

He stressed the need for more charging stations and additional power generation capacity to match the expected rise in demand.

Cebu sources most of its electricity from Leyte. Two new power plants are underway, but Montealto said more investments will be needed as EV adoption grows.

A long-standing advocacy

Archival’s pursuit of electric mobility dates back to his years in the City Council.

An environmental advocate, he has outfitted his Talamban residence with solar panels and wind turbines to power both his household and personal EV, a Nissan Leaf. During the 2021 typhoon Odette blackout, he used the vehicle to provide electricity to communities cut off from the grid.

In the city’s 2026 proposed budget, Archival has earmarked P350 million for EV acquisitions and solar-powered charging hubs, in line with the national government’s mandate that at least 10 percent of the vehicle fleet in government offices must be electric.

“We are spending hundreds of millions every year on fuel and maintenance of our vehicles. By shifting to electric, we save money, reduce pollution, and contribute to climate action,” Archival said.

The bigger picture

Hail’s arrival makes it the eighth accredited TNC in Cebu, but the first to operate exclusively on electric vehicles. Its presence signals the growing momentum of EV mobility outside Metro Manila, where electric jeepneys and buses have already been deployed.

Nationally, private corporations such as Meralco and the Ayala Group are also expanding EV fleets and charging stations under their sustainability programs.

