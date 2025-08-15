P30M solar system at DGS compound turned on by Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has officially switched on its first solar-powered government office.

The Department of General Services (DGS) became the pilot office after Archival formally received a P30-million, 300-kilowatt solar generation system on August 14, at the DGS ERMM Complex in the South Road Properties.

Built by Manila-based Argent Ventures Inc., the system went live on July 14 and has already shown results.

P77,516.36 saved

In its first 14 weekdays of operation, the solar array shaved P77,516.36 off the DGS’s electricity bill, lowering consumption from P326,502.97 to P248,986.61, even while powering heavy-duty equipment such as welders, tire machines, and other tools.

“This is just the start,” Archival said during the turnover ceremony. “We will push forward ang atoang direction na all the buildings will be solar (our direction will be all the buildings). And hopefully, the other buildings all over Cebu, including those maintained by different institutions, will follow.”

Archival stressed that the project would be rooted in an ordinance he authored as councilor, requiring the city government to install solar systems in all its facilities.

He also credited the previous administration for beginning implementation in 2023.

“It’s already in the ordinance that the city government will put solar systems in all the buildings that we are maintaining,” Archival said.

How the system works

The solar project, which uses 462 rooftop panels, is integrated into the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) grid to guarantee steady power when solar output dips.

According to Lawyer June Maratas, the acting DGS head, the setup is designed to supply 60 to 70 percent of the compound’s electricity needs.

Maratas added that the city is applying for net metering with VECO so that excess weekend power can be sold back to the grid for credits.

“During weekends, Saturday, Sunday, mag-generate man ta og solar energy, then walay maggamit kay close ang compound, so ato na siya ibaligya sa VECO,” Maratas explained.

(During weekends, Saturday, Sunday, we generate solar energy, then nobody will use it because the compound is closed, so we will sell that to VECO.)

Bigger plans ahead

Archival said that the project would go beyond cost savings and described it as a clear demonstration of Cebu City’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We’re helping the environment, we’re helping the city, and we’re helping the entire community and the planet also,” he said.

The mayor said that the next installation would be at the legislative building, where a 700-kilowatt system, the largest planned so far, would be expected to be set up this year.

Other facilities, including the ABC Building and Cebu City Public Library, are also in the pipeline.

For the ABC Building project, Archival said the city would not shoulder upfront costs. Instead, a contractor will install the panels, with the resulting savings split between the city and the contractor until the investment is fully paid.

Archival, a long-time advocate of green initiatives, hopes the DGS project will set a precedent for other agencies and private institutions in Cebu City.

