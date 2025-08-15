‘Habagat’ continues to bring rains in PH – Pagasa

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency August 15,2025 - 09:04 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains in most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Friday.

Metro Manila, the Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Pangasinan will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Those areas may experience moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the “habagat” and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

