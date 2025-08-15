Gwen seeks reconsideration of Ombudsman’s guilty ruling of admin raps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will seek a reconsideration of the Office of the Ombudsman’s ruling that found her guilty of administrative charges over a desiltation project in 2024.

Garcia’s lawyer, Ben Cabrido Jr., confirmed on Wednesday, August 14, that they had filed a motion for reconsideration to overturn what they described as a flawed decision.

“She will avail herself of the appropriate remedies provided under the rules, confident that, under new leadership, the Office of the Ombudsman can now undertake a more objective and impartial review of her case,” Cabrido said in a statement.

The Ombudsman earlier ruled Garcia guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct in connection with the Mananga River desiltation project.

She was ordered to pay a fine equivalent to six months of her salary as governor, or roughly ₱1.2 million.

The case was filed by Moises Deiparine, who accused Garcia of usurpation of authority, gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross negligence, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and violation of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Four of these charges were dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Cabrido questioned not only the merits of the ruling but also its timing and what he described as its “underlying intent.”

He cited Garcia’s earlier objections to the propriety of the investigation, including the issuance of a preventive suspension order during an election ban without a Commission on Elections (Comelec) exemption.

He also raised concerns over public statements made by then-Ombudsman Samuel Martires, which, Cabrido said, “may have compromised the perceived impartiality” of the office.

The timing of the ruling’s release—coinciding with Martires’ retirement—further invited scrutiny, he added.

Despite these issues, Cabrido said Garcia continued to respect legal and constitutional processes and remained committed to defending her reputation.

“She remains steadfast in her respect for the rule of law…and will continue to uphold the principles of fairness and accountability in public service—principles she has maintained throughout more than two decades of dedicated service to the people of Cebu,” he said.

