Pack your go bag with Wilcon’s emergency essentials 

Wilcon reminds us that in our country which ranks high in natural and man-made calamities, being prepared is logical and a must.

Unexpected power outages, floods, or typhoons mandate families to pack emergency essentials in their get-up-and-go bag.

Whether it’s tucked under your bed, by the entryway, in the garage, or in the car, a well-packed kit gives peace of mind and helps ensure your family’s safety during moments of extreme stress. The best part? You can find most of what you need in just one trip to Wilcon Depot.

Start with the right bag. Skip the flimsy plastic bags and opt for a durable, sealable option. It keeps your essentials dry, organized, and easy to stack, especially when you’re preparing go bags for the whole family.

Your go bag should have enough drinking water, non-perishable food, a manual can opener, and a reusable water bottle or hydration pouch. Use small, sealable containers to organize snacks and ready-to-eat meals for quick access.

For lighting and visibility, go hands-free and hassle-free. The Luceco Rechargeable Slim Torch is compact yet powerful, perfect for navigating through dark hallways or checking on circuit breakers. As a backup (or even your main light source), the Schneider Solar Lamp is a brilliant choice. It’s solar-powered, USB rechargeable, and even comes with an SOS blinking feature and a mobile charging function. Add a whistle for signaling, a basic map of your area, and waterproof matches or a firestarter.

Don’t forget multi-use tools. In emergencies, versatility is key. The Primeo 15-in-1 Multi-Function Tool is compact but packed with essentials like pliers, screwdrivers, cutters, and more. You’ll thank yourself later for having it handy.

A well-stocked first aid kit is non-negotiable. Include bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze, adhesive tape, medications, face masks, insect repellent, alcohol, wet wipes, and small scissors. These smaller items will fit well inside compartment organizers, so you can find what you need in seconds.

Tiny items can go a long way. Medicines, matches, bandages, snacks, or whistle kits can easily get lost inside big bags. Use something like the Ezy Sort It Storage Box or small sealable containers to separate essentials inside your kit, so you can grab what you need at a glance. You can also include resealable bags, gauze, face masks, and alcohol wipes to complete your first-aid basics.

Pack a lightweight raincoat or a poncho, a change of clothes, an emergency blanket, and sturdy shoes. Store them in resealable bags to keep them dry. The Ezweep Conh Multipurpose Cloth is highly absorbent and quick-drying, perfect for wiping spills, drying wet items, or cleaning gear before packing it away.

Stay informed with a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and keep a fully charged power bank ready. Store copies of important documents, such as IDs, in a waterproof pouch along with some cash in small bills.

TIP: Assemble one go bag for every family member, label them clearly, and store them in a single, easy-to-reach spot at home. Most importantly, make sure everyone knows where they’re kept and agrees on a designated place in case of emergencies.

It takes just one strategic trip to Wilcon Depot to turn a simple go bag into a well-thought-out safety kit. When preparation is this easy, there’s no reason not to start today. For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. You can also subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For inquiries, you may contact the Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266).