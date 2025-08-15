Controversial Santa Fe resort management denies violations

CEBU CITY, Philippine – The developer of The Stria, an 11-storey mixed-use condominium and resort project in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Fe, has asserted that the construction is fully compliant with environmental, zoning, and building regulations amid reports alleging violations.

Fifth Avenue Property Development Corporation, the developer, maintained that “there is nothing illegal” about The Stria.

In a statement, it emphasized that the project has been transparent, holding public consultations, securing all required approvals, and publishing notices in accordance with the law.

READ: Dumaguete mayor shuts incinerator for ECC violations

“There is nothing illegal about the development of The Stria… There is nothing secretive about the development,” portions of their three-page statement read.

The developer made the comment following controversies over the luxury project, which escalated and reached the attention of the Provincial Government.

The Capitol, under Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s administration, has ordered a review of the resort, and even called for a meeting with environmental regulators.

Initial findings revealed that the 11-storey resort apparently violated provisions of its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

READ: Tourism infra projects: Gov’t earmarks P399 million in new grants

Regulators suggested to keep the height up to three storeys only in compliance with existing laws declaring the entire Bantayan Island as protected area.

However, the developer countered this.

“(We) acknowledged that a 2009 DENR Department Administrative Order (DAO 2009-09) mentions height considerations but argued it applies only to government-owned properties classified as protected zones, not to privately titled land,”

Furthemore, developers pointed out that the site where the resort will rise is free from restrictions on land use.

READ: Solar power plant breaks ground in Daanbantayan

“The Bantayan Island Wilderness Area (BIWA) also recommended it for clearance to the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), which later issued a favorable resolution,” they added.

Meanwhile, the management reported that they maintained more than 20 meters of shoreline easement, and adheres to all mandated setbacks under the National Building Code.

The development has also installed a sewage treatment plant (STP) and a materials recovery facility (MRF) as indicated in its approved plans.

The Stria came under intense scrutiny following photos and videos that went viral on the internet, with netizens describing it as an ‘eye-sore’.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP