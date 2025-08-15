Mandaue lotto outlet used for drug trade, woman operator nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City police arrested a lotto outlet operator on Thursday, August 14, for allegedly using her lotto retail business as a cover for peddling illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as alias Anabelle, 39, is a resident of Barangay Paknaan where the lotto outlet was also located, authorities said.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Mandaue City Team, backed by the PNP Regional Intelligence Unit 7 and Mandaue City Police Station 3, carried out the buy-bust operation along M.C. Briones Street at around 2:45 p.m., following a three-week case buildup.

READ:

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant about a lotto outlet being used for illegal drug transactions.

Investigators alleged that the suspect had been disposing of around 15 grams of shabu weekly while operating her lotto outlet to mask the illegal trade.

Confiscated during the operation were one pack of shabu weighing around 0.20 gram, valued at about P1,360, along with the buy-bust money.

The seized illegal drugs were turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposal.

PDEA 7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza reminded the public that the sale of dangerous drugs, regardless of quantity and purity, is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million under the law.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP