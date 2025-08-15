Liza Soberano nishare sa pait nga pagkabata: Giabuso, gitratar nga hayop

Trigger Warning: Mention of physical abuse, illegal drugs

Grabe pod diay ang kasakit ug pagantos ang naagian ni Liza Soberano niadtong bata pa siya ug didto pa siya nagpuyo sa Amerika.

Gawas pa nga nidako siya nga way mga ginikanan, nakaagi pa siya og grabe nga pagabuso gikan sa mga tawo nga nisagop niya human napalayo siya sa iyang mga ginikanan.

Gishare kini sa aktres sa pinakabag-o nga episode sa podcast-cinema-documentary sa YouTube channel nga “Can I Come In?” Ang pinakangitngit nga parte sa iyang pagkabata nahitabo didto sa Amerika.

Mga ginikanan ni Liza

Sa unang parti sa video kay giasoy ni Liza ang iyang pagkabuwag sa iyang mga ginikanan nga sila si Jacqueline ug John nga nanganak niya sa bata pa kaayo nga edad.

“One thing common is they were so misguided. When I was born, these two kids, they were just two children. They were working multiple jobs to make ends meet. They were kind of like this Bonnie and Clyde duo,” matud pa sa dalaga.

Niasoy pa siya nga naadik sa droga ang iyang inahan samtang ang iyang amahan nalambigit sa drug manufacturing, illegal firearms ug restraining order violation usa pa kini nadeport balik dinhi sa Pilipinas.

Earliest memory of all this trauma

Nahabilin si Liza sa paggam sa iyang inahan apil na ang iyang manghud nga igsuon. Dinhi na nigrabe ang sitwasyon sa ilang kinahbuhi sa dihang nagkarelasyon og lain ang iyang inahan.

“My earliest memory of all this trauma was after my mom and dad broke up, my mom started dating this guy named Michael. That guy was really bad news.

“There was a moment where he had stolen a minivan from off the street and then he took me, my mom, and little brother and I was probably 2 at the time and my brother is 1,” matud pa ni Liza.

Sa dihang moikyas ta siya sa ilaha, apan nasakpan siya ni Michael, mao nga pwerteng lagota sa iyang inahan ngadto niya.

Niingon pa gyod si Liza nga kung wa daw ang iyang inahan sa balay kay dapatan kuno sila sa ilang ama-ama.

Nasud sa foster care

Hangtud nga gireport na sa iyang inahan ang karelasyon niini sa mga pulis ug gidakop kini. Apan gidakop pod og apil sa mga otoridad ang inahan sa aktres mao nga nasud silang managsuon sa foster care.

Nilabay ang pipila ka buwan, gikan sa ilang foster family kay gibalhin si Liza ug iyang igsuon sa balay sa higala sa iyang inahan sa high school nga si Melissa kung diin mas makaluloy pa ang ilang kinabuhi.

“Apparently I went through a few homes before I stayed the longest in. It was with this lady named Melissa. She was supposedly my mom’s high school best friend but it was very far from the truth.

“I ended up staying with her for eight months. In the beginning it was alright and then eventually she started treating me differently.

Physical, psychological abuse started

“They would literally call me the family dog and I would have to sit in like a big cardboard box behind the sofa and I would actually sit there like a dog,” matud pa ni Liza.

“She started really abusing me, not just psychologically. The first instance was when I was eating spaghetti at the table and this is why I have a phobia of meatballs now. I was forced to eat one and I choked. She didn’t do anything and she just watched me.

“The next instance I remember was when their actual family dog took a shit on the carpet, and she called me to clean it up.

“I went over, planning to grab a brush or a toothbrush or something, and when I came back, she asked, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, in my little girl voice, ‘I’m cleaning it, like you asked me to.’

“But she said, ‘No, I want you to use your tongue.’ I thought she was joking. until she grabbed the back of my head and forced me down onto the carpet,” matud pa ni Liza.

Nakaikyas lang ang managsuon sa mao rag-impiyerno nga lugar sa dihang nahibaw-an sa usa ka social worker ang gibuhat nga pagabuso nila sa managsuon.

Gipapauli sa Pilipinas

Human niini, gipapauli sila sa Pilipinas para mopuyo sila sa balay sa tinuod nila nga amahan tungod sa health condition sa ilang lolo ug lola. Duna nay laing pamilya ang inahan nila niadtong panahona.

“I am strongly opposed to this. I didn’t like my dad at all. I didn’t grow up with him. I knew of him. I would talk to him on the phone from time to time but I could never imagine myself going to the Philippines and living with him full time but that’s what needed to happen.

“At the age of 10, my brother and I migrated to the Philippines to live with my estranged father,” matud pa ni Liza.

“It was uncomfortable because he demanded so much from me as a daughter that I felt unmerited because he was not around.

“A lot was going on. A lot of fear. A lot of uncertainty and then out of nowhere this guy comes up to me and kisses me on the cheek and it’s my father. I just pushed him and I feel disgusted.

“He expected that we would act like we knew each other all this time but we just had conversations on the phone that would last like three minutes,” matud pa ni Liza.

“He didn’t know how to take it step by step and he just made me uncomfortable,” niingon pa ang dalaga.

Mensahe ni Hope sa kaugalingon

Sa katapusang parti sa video kay nahisgotan ni Liza ang pulong nga ““’Hope (tunay niyang pangalan), I promise you I won’t ever let anyone make you feel inferior. Ever.’”

“It feels safe to release. I never feel like anybody was actually listening to me even if I’m crying for help. It’s nice so thank you and I hope that everyone will be a little kinder to themselves and not tolerate bulls*it.

“Don’t let people hurt you. Don’t stay because you are afraid of rocking the boat. Love yourself first and life will get so much better,” mao ni ang mensahe ni Liza sa iyang kaugalingon.