64-year-old jeepney dispatcher killed in Talisay over family property feud

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter and CDN Digital Correspondent | August 15,2025 - 04:49 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 64-year-old jeepney dispatcher was stabbed to death in a wooded area of Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, on Friday morning, August 15, in what police believe was an attack fueled by a family property dispute.

The victim, identified as Dominador Rabago, was found lifeless past 9 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.

He worked as a dispatcher in Barangay Tabunok for jeepneys plying the Camp 3 and 4 routes.

Police said the suspect is Rabago’s nephew, identified as Paul Rabago, who is now the subject of a hot pursuit operation.

According to Corazon Tuyor, the suspect’s former live-in partner, tensions within the family escalated after Dominador, the youngest in his family, allegedly did not receive his share from the sale of a family-owned lot.

The conflict further escalated when the suspect’s father, the victim’s older brother, came home bleeding from the head following a heated argument with Dominador over the property. Authorities said this incident may have triggered the suspect’s rage.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly sought revenge, attacking his uncle and stabbing him several times before fleeing the area.

Talisay City Police Station personnel are continuing their hot-pursuit operation while currently processing the crime scene. /csl

