Mandaue police seize close to P200 million shabu since January

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nearly ₱200 million worth of suspected shabu has been confiscated by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) from January 1 to August 10, 2025, underscoring the city’s aggressive campaign against illegal drugs.

Based on MCPO data, a total of 1,036 anti-drug operations were conducted, resulting in the confiscation of 28,815.15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of ₱195,947,028. These operations also led to the arrest of 1,044 individuals.

One of the most recent major operations occurred on August 9, in Sitio Uniwide, Barangay Tipolo, where police arrested a suspected drug courier and recovered an estimated ₱17 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation.

The largest drug haul so far this year took place on August 1 along Mantawi Drive in Barangay Subangdaku, where authorities confiscated four kilograms of suspected shabu valued at ₱27.2 million.

According to MCPO spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, illegal drugs continue to find their way into Mandaue due to the city’s strategic location as a transit point. Despite the frequent operations and checkpoints, there are still individuals attempting to transport drugs through the area.

Villaro said MCPO remains committed to working closely with other operating units to track down and apprehend more drug personalities. Several names are already on their watchlist, and follow-up operations are being planned.

She clarified that not all drugs confiscated in the city originate from Mandaue. Many are possibly dropped off or delivered to the city as part of broader distribution activities.

Villaro emphasized that every successful operation is a step forward in protecting the community.

“Mas maayo ni kay atoang nadakpan, naconfiscate ang illegal drugs. Dako na kung nadispose, kung wala nato maconfiscate. Dako na og effect sa community kung kinsa pa ang mahimong victim, kabaligyaan sa suspected shabu,” said Villaro.

All confiscated drugs are turned over to the crime laboratory and scheduled for proper disposal in coordination with the prosecutor’s office. The process is witnessed by representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), media, and other concerned agencies.

MCPO has also identified several suspected sources of illegal drugs, including individuals from Cebu and other regions. These are now under close monitoring, although specific details are being withheld while operations are ongoing.

In addition to shabu, the MCPO also confiscated marijuana valued at ₱1,560 during separate operations.

