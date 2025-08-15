China Coast Guard ship spotted near Manila Bay to ‘intercept’ PCG vessel

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard (CCG) ship was spotted “pretty close” off Manila Bay on Friday, apparently moving to intercept a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel en route to the general area of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal days after the collision there, according to a West Philippine Sea monitor.

Ray Powell, founder of maritime tracker SeaLight, told the Inquirer that CCG 3306 was “sitting just outside” the 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone, and not within the country’s archipelagic waters, to tail BRP Cape San Agustin.

“China Coast Guard waits just outside Manila Bay for it (BRP Cape San Agustin) to emerge,” Powell, program head of Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, said on X (formerly Twitter).

CCG zeroes in on Panatag-bound ships

“China seems determined to intercept and escort any Philippine ship moving in Scarborough Shoal’s general direction,” he also said.

Powell noted that it was not the first time a CCG ship had come that close to Manila Bay.

“It’s as close as they get, but I’ve seen them get that close before,” he said.

He added that CCG also tailed the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Matanam Taradapit when it passed through near Panatag Shoal “to make sure it goes home and doesn’t decide to visit again.”

The Datu Matanam Taradapit went to Lawak and Patag Islands in the West Philippine Sea and was en route back to Sual Fish Port in Pangasinan, said Powell.

Experts termed Beijing’s approach to Panatag Shoal as an “exclusion zone enforcement,” flouting the 2016 arbitral ruling that declared the area a traditional fishing ground for the Philippines, China, and Vietnam.

‘Unusual’ Chinese survey ship off Panatag

In what Powell called a “surprising and unusual development,” China also deployed the research ship Xiang Yang Hong 10 one kilometer south of the shoal on Friday.

The research ship is capable of deep-sea surveying, resource exploration, and deploying autonomous underwater vehicles.

On Tuesday, Chinese ships conducted a “parallel sweep” off the shoal, a pattern indicative of a search and rescue (SAR) operation. However, Powell said the activity is unlikely to be SAR.

“I honestly don’t know why it’s there,” he said.

Such developments came after the collision of Chinese vessels off Panatag Shoal in their bid to frustrate the government’s “Kadiwa” outreach program for local fisherfolk on Monday.

The CCG 3104 chased BRP Suluan and performed a risky maneuver on the PCG ship, leading to a collision with a People’s Liberation Army Navy warship with hull number 164.

Both ships sustained damage, with CCG-3104’s forecastle being badly crushed, while BRP Suluan managed to evade the maneuver, according to PCG.

China got advance info?

During Monday’s collision, the Philippine Navy reported eight CCG vessels and 14 Chinese maritime militia vessels there, according to an official data shared on Thursday.

Powell said he recorded the presence of eight CCG vessels and 14 militia vessels there since August 5.

READ: Año: Military assets need not join Scarborough ops yet

But as of Friday, Powell noted a sharp decline, with only three CCG ships and eight militia vessels remaining.

He said that most have returned to China, while two of the militia ships headed toward the Spratly Islands.

“This suggests Beijing had intelligence that the Philippines was planning Monday’s ‘Kadiwa’ operation and augmented its force in anticipation,” he pointed out.

