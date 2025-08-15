Fist of Fury 8: Bantay, Miyamoto gear up for war

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect no mercy when Filipino and Japanese warriors clash in Fist of Fury 8 this Saturday night, August 16, at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall Convention Center.

Headlining the action are unbeaten Filipino contender Junibert Bantay of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable and Japan’s up-and-comer Haroki Miyamoto, who went face-to-face for the first time during Friday’s official weigh-in, August 15.

Bantay, who hit the scales at 128 lbs for their 12-round battle for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver super featherweight title, said the fight is all about who lands the knockout first, and he’s betting on himself.

“Paunhanay na lang gyud mi ani kinsay ma-knockout, pero ako gyud paninguhaon makadaog kay gihatagan ko ug oportunidad makaduwa ani nga title. Maningkamot gyud ta makasukol,” said Bantay, who carries a spotless 8-0 record with one knockout.

Miyamoto, just a shade heavier at 128.4 lbs, made it clear he’s going home with the belt.

“Yes, I expect to win by knockout or even by decision. I will win this fight,” vowed the 23-year-old, who has two wins, both by stoppage in as many bouts.

Co-main event

The co-main event has its own fireworks in store. Long-time Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami believes his deep experience training with Filipino fighters gives him the edge over Cebuano Jemuel Arañas in their battle for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title.

“I’ve trained here for three years, sparred with world champions and top Filipino boxers, so I know how to fight them. Tomorrow, I will show it in the ring,” said Narukami, who works under world champion-maker Michael Domingo at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa.

Arañas (7-2, 4 KOs) came in at 108.8 lbs, while Narukami (5-1, 2 KOs) weighed 108.4 lbs. Arañas, too, promised to go for the finish or win on points if needed.

The stacked card, promoted by Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, also features four more professional bouts and five amateur fights pitting rising Filipino and Japanese prospects in what’s expected to be an all-action night.

Sy promises Cebuano boxing fans fireworks as he claimed that he’s not the type of boxing promoter who pits patsy boxers who end up with boring fights.

“Kani atong gipangdala boxers diri gikan sa Japan ug atong mga kaugalingon boxers, mag binukbukay gyud ni. No retreat, no surrender gyud ni kay alkanse atong mga manan-aw kung ang ilang gibayran ticket sa fight igo ra mahuman ug usa ka round, o kaha mag sigeg dagan ang kontra,” said Sy.

For tickets, check out the Lorenzo Chao Sy International Promotions Facebook page. The curtain opener is at 5PM starting with the amateurs.

