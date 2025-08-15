Ian Paul Abne guns for WBC Youth title in Japan this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Ian Paul Abne will meet Japan’s Rento Miyazawa for the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth minimumweight title showdown this Saturday, August 16, in Nagoya, Japan.

Abne, an ARQ Boxing Stable standout and trainer Eldo Cortes and ARQ Sports officials, arrived in Japan earlier this week to accept Miyazawa’s challenge. The two finally faced off at Friday’s official weigh-in, where Abne tipped the scales at 103.4 pounds—well under the limit—while Miyazawa came in at 104.28 pounds.

Their bout headlines an eight-fight card promoted by Hatanaka Promotions.

This is a pivotal fight for Abne, who holds the No. 4 spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight rankings, just behind fellow Cebuano contender Christian Balunan, who is expected to challenge reigning world champion Pedro Taduran later this year.

Carrying an impressive 12-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts, Abne is ARQ’s brightest prospect. The 23-year-old is a former WBA regional and Philippine champion, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over China’s Jin Ping Yang last December in Cebu.

Miyazawa, 7-3-1 with two knockouts, is a former Japanese Youth champion looking to bounce back from a September 2024 loss to compatriot Takero Kitano. That setback has kept him out of the ring for nearly a year.

A win in Nagoya could push Abne into the WBC’s top 15, opening the door for bigger opportunities on the world stage.

