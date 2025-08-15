Online gambling platforms: GCash, Maya to unlink from sites

MANILA – E-wallet GCash and digital payment firm Maya assured that they would comply with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) order to unlink from online gambling sites.

In a statement Thursday, GCash said it will fully comply with BSP’s proactive directive to remove links and icons that connect payment apps to online gambling platforms.

“We share the BSP’s commitment to ensuring that digital financial services are used responsibly and in ways that protect the welfare of Filipinos,” GCash statement said.

“Once we receive the official directive, we will immediately enforce the necessary changes to ensure compliance and safeguard our users,” it added.

During the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement hearing on Thursday, BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said the central bank issued an order mandating e-wallets to unlink from online gambling platforms within 48 hours.

In a separate statement, Maya indicated it is also ready to comply with the BSP’s directive to unlink from online gambling platforms.

“The update will be implemented in line with the BSP’s guidance. We assure customers that their accounts and transactions remain secure and fully operational,” the Maya statement said.

“We remain focused on serving our customers while fully complying with regulatory requirements,” it added. (PNA)

