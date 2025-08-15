Mandaue City orders full inventory of flood control projects

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has ordered a comprehensive inventory of all flood control projects across Mandaue City to ensure proper coordination, transparency, and effective implementation of infrastructure aimed at addressing the city’s persistent flooding problems.

The City Engineering Office is now working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct the inventory, covering both completed and ongoing projects.

Ouano emphasized that the inventory will help assess the progress of flood mitigation efforts and ensure that they are properly documented and closely monitored. He expressed confidence in the accountability of these initiatives, particularly those initiated during the term of his sister, Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. Many of these projects were included in her performance report and highlighted during the campaign period.

He noted that flood control efforts featured prominently in their campaign audiovisual presentations, showing visible outcomes that the public can verify. These projects, implemented with DPWH support, are part of a broader initiative to reduce the impact of flooding throughout the city.

“I have seen it personally, kay katong pag-election campaign, amo man nang gitan-aw. Apil na sa among AVP (audiovisual presentations) ang mga projects nga nahuman during her term, padayon pa man na karon. This is her last term, ug makita man sad sa mga tawo ang iyang gibuhat pag-address sa flooding issue,” said Ouano.

According to the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office, a total of 51 flood control projects were implemented in Mandaue City between 2022 and 2025, backed by a total budget of P3.8 billion. While many of these projects have already been completed, others are still in progress. A few were delayed due to pending environmental clearances.

The DPWH confirmed that all projects are accounted for, with no “ghost projects” under current oversight.

In addition to the DPWH-led efforts, Mayor Ouano also requested an update from the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) regarding city-initiated flood control projects, which were implemented during the previous administration. CPDO Head Architect Marlo Ocleasa presented updates last month on the status of these ongoing initiatives.

One key project cited was the flood control system in Barangay Banilad, which is still far from completion. Once finished, it is expected to significantly reduce flooding along A.S. Fortuna Street—one of Mandaue’s most flood-prone areas.

Regarding these locally funded city projects, the Mayor clarified that he is not claiming credit for them, as they were initiated before his term. As a newly elected official, his role is to ensure their proper continuation and timely implementation so the public can benefit as soon as possible.

He also cautioned the public against expecting any single project to completely solve the city’s flooding problems. For instance, the Rolling Hills drainage project in Banilad is just one component of a larger network. Other nearby projects under the DPWH are still awaiting full implementation due to pending relocations of affected families.

Ouano stressed the importance of managing expectations while still aiming for measurable progress.

“The goal is improvement,” he added. “If floodwaters used to reach neck-deep, and now they’re down to knee-deep and the roads are passable, that’s already progress.”

Finally, the mayor confirmed that a meeting is scheduled next month with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival through the Beyond Borders initiative—an inter-city collaboration aimed at addressing flooding across jurisdictional lines. Mandaue City, being downstream, is heavily affected by floodwaters coming from Cebu City’s upland barangays, making cross-boundary coordination essential. /csl

