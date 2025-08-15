LTO suspends license of motorist who let ‘baby driver’ steer car

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension on the license of a driver who recently went viral for letting a child on his lap control the steering wheel while driving.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) shared the viral clip showing the driver apparently teaching the child, who was seated on his lap, how to drive.

The original uploader of the video captioned it, “Baby Driver,” referring to the child.

The incident took place at a parking lot of a mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday, August 12, according to a show-cause order issued by the LTO.

According to Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, it is strictly prohibited for a child to drive without a student permit, especially if they are very young.

“You cannot let your young child drive without a student permit, especially if they are still very, very young,” Dizon emphasized in Filipino.

“The President’s reminder is to simply follow the law, because you might not just face a license suspension — you could also end up in jail,” he added.

Driver summoned

Based on the LTO’s show-cause order, the driver was directed to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division in Quezon City on Wednesday, August 20.

The driver was ordered to submit a written explanation on “why you should not be administratively charged for the violation of Reckless Driving (Sec. 48 of R.A. 4136) and Children in Rear Seats (Sec. 5 of R.A. 11229).”

The LTO also required the driver to explain “why his driver’s license should not be revoked or suspended for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle (Sec. 27 (a) of R.A. 4136).”

The driver was instructed to surrender his license on the day of the scheduled hearing about the viral baby driver, the LTO added.

Aside from the license suspension, the vehicle involved in the incident was placed under alarm.

