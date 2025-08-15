GCash to suspend GLife gaming access on Aug. 16 after BSP order

MANILA, Philippines — Starting Saturday evening, August 16, access to gaming via the “GLife” of e-wallet platform GCash will be suspended.

GCash announced this on Thursday evening after the e-wallet platform said that it will fully comply with the directive of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to suspend in-app gaming access in mobile payment apps and websites.

READ: Gcash says it will fully comply with BSP directive

According to GCash, users will not be able to access to “games” via GLife starting 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“Users may withdraw their funds from their gaming account back to their GCash wallet through GLife only until Saturday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.,” GCash said.

“After this, users who have remaining funds can only access this directly through the gaming merchant’s website,” it added.

The e-wallet platform assures the public that it “supports adopting stronger safeguards on online gaming and will continue to work with regulators and industry partners to protect the financial health of Filipinos.”

Earlier on Thursday, BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said in a Senate hearing that they have ordered all e-wallet firms in the country to unlink their platforms to online gambling sites within 48 hours.

Several senators recently called on the government to implement a total ban on online gambling, citing the addiction and other negative effects it has on many Filipinos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP