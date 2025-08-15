DFA tells China: Pay up for 2024 Ayungin Shoal collision

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday maintained that it holds no responsibility for the collision of two Chinese vessels when they encroached into waters off Scarborough Shoal this week.

In fact, it is China that still owes the Philippines for another dangerous collision last year in another part of the West Philippine Sea, the DFA stressed.

“The (Philippines) bears no responsibility for the collision between the PLAN (People’s Liberation Army Navy) vessel and the CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) vessel in Bajo de Masinloc,” DFA said in a statement sent to reporters. “It was an unfortunate outcome, but not one caused by our actions.”

Scarborough Shoal, also called Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal, is part of the West Philippine Sea covering waters, landmass and marine structures, such as shoals and reefs, in the South China Sea that is within of the Philippines’ 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

READ: Chinese ships collide off Scarborough Shoal; PH Coast Guard offers aid

The DFA is referring to Monday’s incident, where the Chinese ships, identified as vessel 3104 of the CCG and ship 164 of the PLAN, blocked BRP Teresa and BRP Suluan that were deployed to carry out the “Kadiwa” initiative to assist Filipino fisherfolk.

At one point, the Chinese vessels attempted to hit the Filipino ships with a water cannon, but failed, according to the Philippine Coast Guard, which led the humanitarian mission.

Despite the “unlawful interference” by the Chinese vessels, the DFA said the Philippines extended assistance to Chinese entities in the area as part of its obligations to maritime rules.

DFA spokesperson Angelina Escalona, however, clarified that Beijing has not formally asked the Philippine government for any form of compensation for the incident.

The department reminded China to pay for the damage to a Philippine supply ship and severe injuries suffered by Philippine Navy personnel during a violent confrontation on June 17 last year.

A CCG vessel reportedly rammed into the Philippine Navy ship stationed in Ayungin Shoal.

“The (Philippines) reiterates its demand to (China) for compensation for the damage caused to PHL vessels and equipment on 17 June 2024, as well as the return of its firearms and equipment, and the personal effects of its personnel that were illegally seized on that date,” DFA said. /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP