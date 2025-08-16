NTA warns ‘Tuklaw’ cigarettes illegal in PH

MANILA – The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) on Friday warned the public that “Tuklaw” or Thuoc Lao cigarettes are illegal in the Philippines.

The agency issued the reminder following law enforcement alerts on the brand’s potential health effects, after users, including teenagers, reported seizure-like symptoms.

NTA Administrator Belinda Sanchez said “Tuklaw” cigarettes has no import license.

She urged the public to immediately report to authorities any availability of “Tuklaw” cigarettes in their localities.

“Increasing our efforts to fight the illicit tobacco trade will improve the country’s image in the global market,” she said.

Based on the NTA’s latest findings, “Tuklaw” entered the country through various ports, including Zamboanga, General Santos and Davao in Mindanao, and Palawan province.

They were delivered via sea transport from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Sanchez said the “Tuklaw” crackdown is crucial to protect the local industry.

“If we work together in curbing illicit tobacco trade, the future of our tobacco farmers and those who depend on the industry is sustained and our economy strengthened,” she said.

Experts have warned of the health risks of “Tuklaw” cigarettes to users, as its nicotine content may be as high as nine percent, far higher than the average one to three percent found in ordinary cigarettes.

Effects may include seizure-like symptoms like brief, shock-like body jerks and twitches, among others, the NTA said. (PNA)

