Saturday weather: Trough of LPA, habagat to bring rains across PH

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring rains in most parts of the country including Cebu, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. Saturday weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, Central Luzon, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

On the other hand, the same weather conditions will prevail over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon.

In Cebu, heavy rains on Friday evening caused massive flooding and rendered roads impassable. Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions until Saturday following reports of landslides and families trapped inside flooded homes.

Flash floods and landslides may occur during moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The western and northern sections of Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate seas, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of the archipelago, Pagasa’s Saturday weather update said. (PNA)

