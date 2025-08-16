Severe floods hit Metro Cebu, families displaced, roads closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Torrential rains pounded Metro Cebu on Friday night, August 15.

They caused severe floods that submerged roads from knee- to neck-deep, stranded motorists, paralyzed traffic across cities, and forced families out of their homes.

The deluge, which began late Friday, swamped major thoroughfares and riverside communities, with reports of houses damaged, vehicles swept away, and residents wading through dangerous currents to reach higher ground.

Families displaced in Cebu City

In a report as of 7:51 a.m. Saturday, August 16, the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) recorded one family in Barangay Pit-os whose home was totally destroyed by the flood. Five individuals were affected, and the city government has committed to providing food packs, meals, and P20,000 in financial aid.

DSWS chief Portia Basmayor said additional families from riverside areas were also affected. At Barangay Pahina Central, at least 42 households (85 families or 304 individuals) in Riverside and 56 households (149 families or 495 individuals) in Tumoy were evacuated after floodwaters rose inside their homes.

The victims were temporarily sheltered at a gym near Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). Basmayor noted, however, that many evacuees were expected to return home once floodwaters subsided.

Marcelo Fernan Bridge closed

In Mandaue City, floodwaters reached waist-deep levels at the approach of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on the Mandaue City side, prompting authorities to close it to vehicular traffic around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Nagiel Bañaria, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said traffic was diverted to the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge until the new bridge was reopened around 3:30 a.m.

Rescue and response in Mandaue

Rescue teams from Bantay Mandaue- CDRRMO and barangay emergency responders were dispatched to flooded areas in Paknaan, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Tingub, Umapad, Maguikay, Tabok, Alang-alang, and Canduman as the Butuanon River overflowed around 10 p.m. Friday.

In Barangay Paknaan, residents posted videos showing strong river currents sweeping away a taxi and a multicab. On social media, a resident, Nicole Florencondia, pleaded for assistance as neck-deep floodwaters entered their community:

“Mao ni among kahimtang karon tungod sa kusog nga ulan ug baha nga abot na sa liog, even the last farewell to our loved one naapektuhan. The pain we feel is already too much, pero nadungagan pa sa kahadlok ug kabalaka… Please, tabangi mi nga makalabang sa kalisod ug kasakit nga among giatubang.”

(This is the current situation in our area because of the heavy downpour and the flood has already reached neck-deep, that even our last farewell to out loved one was affected. The pain we feel is already too much and this was worsened by our fears. Please, help us overcome the difficulties and pain that we are now experiencing.”

Other affected areas

In Cebu City, the Guadalupe River rose close to overflowing, while Sapangdaku reported severe flooding.

At Sitio Maaslom, Barangay Busay, fallen trees and soil erosion blocked the road leading to the Transcentral Highway on Friday night.

Councilor Joel Garganera initially declared the area impassable at 11 p.m., but by Saturday morning, Councilor Dave Tumulak said the road had been cleared, though motorists were advised to remain cautious.

Weather bureau explanation

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the downpour in Cebu and other parts of the country was triggered by the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) combined with the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. Saturday bulletin, Pagasa reported that the LPA trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands, while the habagat will continue to affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and the Visayas.

In Cebu, Friday night’s rains caused massive flooding that left several roads impassable. Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides during moderate to heavy rains, advising residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Moderate winds and seas are expected over the western and northern sections of Luzon, while light to moderate winds and seas will prevail elsewhere, Pagasa added.

Call for vigilance

City and barangay officials urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain on alert, as rivers and creeks swelled rapidly during the downpour. Videos circulating online showed torrents rushing through creeks and waterways in Cebu City, underscoring the severity of the storm’s impact.

Relief and assessment operations continue as of Saturday, with local governments providing food packs, meals, and temporary shelters for displaced families.

