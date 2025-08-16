NBI chief resigns, blames ‘orchestrated move to blacken reputation’

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago has resigned from the agency, citing an “orchestrated move to blacken his reputation.”

In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, the NBI chief highlighted the agency’s anti-corruption drive under his watch, noting the relief of a special task force over irregularities and the arrests of a Pampanga mayor and a former Albay councilor on extortion charges.

“However, detractors and those who have a sinister interest in my position incessantly make moves to blemish my reputation,” Santiago said. “I cannot allow this seemingly orchestrated move to blacken my reputation, which I have built through the years.”

“With this, I tender my irrevocable resignation, to take effect immediately upon the appointment of my replacement, in order not to disrupt the smooth flow of operations,” he added.

When did the supposed smear campaign begin? The NBI chief said it started when he tendered his courtesy resignation, following Marcos’ directive to recalibrate his Cabinet after the poor performance of administration candidates in the 2025 midterm elections.

Santiago did not elaborate on the “orchestrated moves” he cited nor name those allegedly behind them.

He assumed office as NBI chief on June 14, 2024.

