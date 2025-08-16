Pagasa logs rainfall on Aug 15 equal to 9 Olympic pools per sq km

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In less than an hour, Metro Cebu was drenched with enough rainwater to fill nine Olympic-size swimming pools in every square kilometer.

It was a torrential downpour that paralyzed traffic, submerged homes, and forced families to flee to safety on Friday night, August 15.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the state weather bureau Pagasa-Mactan, said the downpour was triggered by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by severe thunderstorms.

From 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, the station observed 23 millimeters of rainfall in just 48 minutes, equivalent to 115,000 drums of water or nine Olympic pool volumes per square kilometer.

“This was not brought by a typhoon. There is no tropical cyclone inside PAR. The rains were due to the habagat with severe thunderstorm activity. It’s the same weather system that also hit Cebu last July 16,” Quiblat said in a text message on Saturday, August 16.

Flooding and damage

The sudden downpour swamped major roads across Metro Cebu, stranding cars and forcing commuters to wade through neck-deep waters.

In Cebu City, the Guadalupe River nearly overflowed, while Sapangdaku and downtown areas reported severe flooding.

The Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) confirmed that one family in Barangay Pit-os lost their home, displacing five people.

DSWS chief Portia Basmayor said 42 households (85 families or 304 individuals) in Riverside, Barangay Pahina Central, and 56 households (149 families or 495 individuals) in Tumoy were also evacuated.

A separate landslide in Sitio Pine 3, Barangay Busay, on August 15 left one house partially damaged and affected a family of five.

The city government has since assessed the displaced families, distributed packed meals, and recommended P20,000 in financial aid and housing materials for those with damaged homes.

Bridge closed

In Mandaue City, floodwaters forced the temporary closure of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, after the waist-deep water submerged its approach. The bridge reopened two hours later following a traffic diversion to the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge.

The Butuanon River also burst its banks by 10 p.m. Friday, sending torrents into low-lying communities in Paknaan, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Tingub, Umapad, Maguikay, Tabok, Alang-alang, and Canduman. Videos posted online showed a taxi and a multicab being swept away by raging floodwaters in Paknaan.

In Cebu City upland areas, soil erosion and fallen trees blocked the road in Sitio Maaslom, Barangay Busay, along the Transcentral Highway.

Councilor Joel Garganera declared the road impassable at 11 p.m., but by Saturday morning, Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed the route was cleared, cautioning motorists to remain vigilant.

Wider weather outlook

The Pagasa central office said the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) combined with the habagat is bringing widespread rains across Luzon, Metro Manila, Bicol, and the Visayas.

“Flash floods and landslides remain possible in moderate to heavy rains. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to stay alert and heed local government advisories,” Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. Saturday bulletin.

