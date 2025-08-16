Bohol: P350M International Convention Center breaks ground in Panglao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol will soon have a venue that is suitable for hosting big meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) with the planned construction of an international convention center in Brgy. Danao in Panglao town.

The Bohol International Convention Center (BICC) will be built close to the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), the provincial government said.

BICC, that has a seating capacity 8, 000, will be the biggest convention center on the island province. At present, the convention center in Hennan Resort Alona Beach, that has a 1, 000 seating capacity, is considered the biggest MICE venue in Bohol.

“Una ni nga Convention Center (sa Bohol) nga atong gipangandoy ug karon dili na gyud ikalimod nga maka-angkon na ta niini,” Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado in his speech.

(This is the first Convention Center (in Bohol) and what used to be a dream will now become a reality.)

First of its kind

Aumentado led the project’s groundbreaking on Friday. He was joined by Vice Governor Nick Besas, First District Rep. Baba Yap, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Bohol 1st District Engineering Office, and private sector stakeholders, among others.

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that the BICC is the first of its kind in their province and is designed to meet the growing MICE demand.

The three-storey multipurpose building will have a total area of 30,894.65 sq. m. and will have basement parking. Its architectural design will highlight Bohol’s heritage and culture while reflecting the province’s values and commitment as the country’s first and only UNESCO Global Geopark.

BICC construction project, that is estimated to cost P350 million and will be sourced from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of the DPWH, was already awarded to LABB Construction Development Inc.

With its location near the airport, world-class resorts and some of Bohol’s tourism attractions, Aumentado said, “Daghang kalain-laing mga private nga kompanya nga (gusto) dalhon ilang conventions diri.”

(Different private companies wanted to bring their conventions here.)

Economic driver

Local officials consider the BICC as an economic driver for the province as it attracts tourists through national and international events and gatherings.

Vice Gov. Besas said that the project, upon its completion, is expected to boost Bohol’s economy.

Moreover, Aumentado said that BICC will lead to jobs creation, expand business opportunities, and increase tourist arrivals, aligning with the Strategic Change Agenda of the Provincial Government.

With the start of its construction phase, the project is expected to create employment opportunities for the Bol-anons.

Additional funding

The Governor said while the construction of the BICC is ongoing, he will continue to look for additional funding source to make sure that his dream project is completed.

In all, the project would need close to P700, of which P350 will be spent on the structure.

Among the national officials, Senator Imee Marcos has so far allocated P50 million through the DPWH for the BICC project.

Congressman Yap, for his part, has already made a commitment to secure funds for the concreting of roads that will lead to the BICC, Aumentado said.

“Hopefully mahuman ni sa saktong panahon kay nagdagan ang katuigan. Delayed na ta ani apan at least nag-groundbreak na ta, pasabot nga naa na juy saktong pondo,” Aumentado said.

(Hopefully we will be able to complete the project on schedule. The project’s implementation was delayed but at least we were already able to break ground, an indication that we now have enough funds.)

The BICC is envisioned to connect with local businesses and transportation networks to ensure accessibility and economic synergy.

