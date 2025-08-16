Mandaue floods: Man dies, five vehicles swept away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 24-year-old man drowned while trying to save a taxi from being swept away by raging floodwaters on Friday night, August 15, in Mandaue City as heavy rains swept across Metro Cebu causing massive flooding

The fatality was identified as Jeremy Bolingket who, along with two minors, tried to save a taxi from being washed away by the floods. However, authorities said the three were also swept away by the raging waters in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

While the two minors were saved, Bolingket went missing. His lifeless body was found hours later in the same barangay.

Aside from the taxi, the Mandaue floods also carried away at least three motorcycles and a multicab.

According to witnesses, while the taxi and the three motorcycles were parked at a gymnasium at adjacent sitios 6.5 Zone Ahos, Sitio Ibabao, they were washed out by the floods caused by heavy rains.

Bolingket and the two minors tried to save the taxi that was washed out by the floods by pushing it back to a safe area, but unfortunately they were also washed out by the strong flood.

The two minors were rescued by a habal-habal driver.

It was believed that Jeremy drowned trying his best to save the taxi, which was later found submerged in water and mud in a mangrove area. The other vehicles swept in the Mandaue floods were found in different areas within the barangay.

Before the incident, at 10PM, the disaster team at Brgy. Paknaan first responded and tried to alert residents about the incoming floods in the area.

They also asked for further assistance from the Mandaue City Disaster Team which deployed their teams and equipment to rescue the residents of Barangay Paknaan.

