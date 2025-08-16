Cebu FC marches to ASEAN Shopee Cup group stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants delivered a commanding performance to seal their place in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2025-2026 group stage, blanking Brunei’s Kasuka FC, 3-0, on Friday night at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The result overturned their 1-2 first-leg defeat, giving Cebu a 4-2 aggregate victory and sending Kasuka back home empty-handed.

Former Loyola Meralco Sparks standout Rico Andes starred for the Gentle Giants, scoring a brace or two goals to complete the turnaround and power Cebu’s historic advance.

With the win, Cebu FC secured a spot in Group A of the Shopee Cup, where they will face Tampines Rovers (Singapore), Cong An Hanoi FC (Vietnam), Selangor FC (Malaysia), BG Pathum United FC (Thailand), and Buriram United FC (Thailand). They will be the lone Filipino club in the competition.

Newly-signed Australian forward Esrom Paulos set the tone in the 21st minute.

After narrowly missing an earlier chance, he broke through with a left-footed strike that slipped past veteran Kasuka keeper Wardun Yussof. A brief VAR review confirmed the opener.

Andes doubled the lead just six minutes later, swiftly sliding the ball between Yussof’s legs to put Cebu ahead 2-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

Kasuka came out stronger in the second half, firing 15 shots compared to Cebu’s 16, though only three found the target.

Brazilian striker Hugo sent an effort wide in the 55th, while Jacob Njoku’s curling strike rattled the crossbar in the 65th, keeping Cebu’s clean sheet intact.

Any hopes of a Kasuka comeback ended in the 72nd minute when Andes rose high inside the box to nod home his second goal and Cebu’s third of the evening.

Cebu FC now turns its focus to the group stage, opening against Tampines Rovers on August 20. The venue will be announced in the coming days.

