Malabuyoc drug bust: 3 nabbed in ‘drug-cleared’ barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals, including a barangay health worker, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tolosa, Malabuyoc on Friday, August 15, despite the area’s drug-cleared status.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, together with the Malabuyoc Police Station and the 703rd Maneuver Company, carried out the operation following a week-long case buildup that was initiated after receiving information from a confidential informant.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspects as alias “June,” 30, a construction worker and resident of the barangay, his live-in partner, alias “Jane,” 23, a barangay health worker of Tolosa, and alias “Marben,” 30, a farmer from Lipanto, Alegria.

READ:

Seized from the suspects in the Malabuyoc drug bust were 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 10 grams, with an estimated value of ₱68,000.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money, cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug transactions, two mobile phones, a .45-caliber pistol with a magazine and three live ammunition, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said the group was allegedly involved in the weekly distribution of about 10 grams of illegal drugs within the area.

Although Barangay Tolosa has been declared drug-cleared, PDEA stressed that such barangays remain under strict monitoring and undergo annual validation to ensure that their status is sustained, as illegal drug activities may still persist despite prior clearances.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The seized evidence in the Malabuyoc drug bust has since been submitted to the PDEA-7 laboratory for proper disposition.

