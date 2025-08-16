Mandaue evacuation: Hundreds flee homes after heavy flooding

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 1,370 individuals have been evacuated from various barangays in Mandaue City following heavy flooding on Friday night, according to data released by the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office on Saturday morning, Aug. 16.

Evacuees have been relocated to designated evacuation centers across the city. Based on the official report, Maguikay National High School is sheltering 55 families or 179 individuals as of 4:05 a.m.

Tabok National High School has 74 families or 322 individuals as of 4:20 a.m. Umapad Elementary School is currently housing 188 families or 745 individuals as of 5:59 a.m., while Tingub National High School has taken in 32 families or 124 individuals as of 7:58 a.m. Barangay Casuntingan reported no evacuees as of the latest update.

The City Health Office has deployed medical teams to all active evacuation centers to assist those in need of care. Personnel from the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) are also on-site, conducting profiling and providing aid to the affected families of the Mandaue evacuation.

One fatality has been confirmed. According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a 25-year-old man died after attempting to stop a taxi from being swept away by floodwaters. His body was later recovered in Pagatpatan, Barangay Paknaan. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim. CSWS personnel are currently assisting the victim’s family.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and his sister Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon are scheduled to visit Mandaue evacuation sites and other flood-affected areas today.

Reports from other barangays are still being verified.

