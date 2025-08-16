Mandaue City accident: Female rider dies in collision with van

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female motorcycle rider was killed after she reportedly counterflowed and crashed into a van along J. Lopez Jaena Street in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, early Saturday, August 16.

Police identified the victim as Ritchel Marie Malinao Panonce, also known as “Chell,” a resident of Purok Ilang-Ilang, Brgy. Opao.

The crash was reported at around 5:20 a.m. in front of a business hub and residential area in Brgy. Subangdaku, with responding units from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) arriving minutes later.

Initial findings from TEAM showed that Malinao was heading northbound on her motorcycle when she reportedly counterflowed into the opposite lane.

The aluminum van driven by Jeven Giltendez Desabelle, 31, company driver and resident of Mabolo, Cebu City, was traveling southbound towards Cebu City.

Upon reaching the area, both vehicles collided head-on. The impact caused Malinao and her motorcycle to be dragged underneath the truck.

Malinao was rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital by emergency responders but was declared dead on arrival.

The van sustained damage to its front portion, while Malinao’s motorcycle was heavily damaged.

Authorities have placed the van driver under the custody of TEAM as he faces charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Investigators continue to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP