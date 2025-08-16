Weljon Mindoro stays perfect with 15th straight K.O

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro continued his knockout streak, scoring his 15th win in as many fights after forcing Colombian Dormedes Potes to quit on his stool on Friday, August 15 (August 16 Manila time) in Plant City, Florida.

The 25-year-old Mindoro, the lone middleweight under MP Promotions, dominated the short-lived non-title bout, earning a third-round technical knockout (TKO).

With the victory, he stretched his undefeated record to 15 wins, all by knockout, and one draw, solidifying his reputation as one of the Philippines’ most dangerous rising middleweight prospects.

Potes, meanwhile, fell to 14-8-1 (10 KOs).

It was Mindoro’s fourth U.S. appearance since last year. He opened the fight patiently, letting Potes throw early punches before unleashing thudding blows to the head and body.

A clash of heads briefly stalled the action, but Mindoro quickly regained control with a crushing liver shot that sent Potes down for the first knockdown.

Although the Colombian managed to beat the count and survive the round, Mindoro kept punishing him with body shots. A left hook that looked like another knockdown was ruled a slip, but the Filipino kept pressing, forcing Potes onto his knees again late in the third for the second knockdown.

In between rounds, Potes’ corner signaled he could no longer continue, handing Mindoro another emphatic stoppage win.

