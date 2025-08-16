cdn mobile

Weljon Mindoro stays perfect with 15th straight K.O

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 16,2025 - 02:11 PM

Weljon Mindoro

Weljon Mindoro (left) looks on to his opponent, Dormedes Potes who was about to kneel from a body shot. | Pro Box photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro continued his knockout streak, scoring his 15th win in as many fights after forcing Colombian Dormedes Potes to quit on his stool on Friday, August 15 (August 16 Manila time) in Plant City, Florida.

The 25-year-old Mindoro, the lone middleweight under MP Promotions, dominated the short-lived non-title bout, earning a third-round technical knockout (TKO).

With the victory, he stretched his undefeated record to 15 wins,  all by knockout, and one draw, solidifying his reputation as one of the Philippines’ most dangerous rising middleweight prospects.

Potes, meanwhile, fell to 14-8-1 (10 KOs).

It was Mindoro’s fourth U.S. appearance since last year. He opened the fight patiently, letting Potes throw early punches before unleashing thudding blows to the head and body.

A clash of heads briefly stalled the action, but Mindoro quickly regained control with a crushing liver shot that sent Potes down for the first knockdown.

Although the Colombian managed to beat the count and survive the round, Mindoro kept punishing him with body shots. A left hook that looked like another knockdown was ruled a slip, but the Filipino kept pressing, forcing Potes onto his knees again late in the third for the second knockdown.

In between rounds, Potes’ corner signaled he could no longer continue, handing Mindoro another emphatic stoppage win.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Florida, knockout, Weljon Mindoro
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.