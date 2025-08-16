Canoy earns final world title eliminator in South Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino contender Joey Canoy will fight for a crucial shot at world championship glory when he takes on South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver minimumweight title and a final world title eliminator on October 4 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Canoy, who fights under Sanman Boxing, is currently ranked No. 3 in the WBC minimumweight division, and holds a record of 21 wins, five losses, and two draws with 12 knockouts.

His opponent, Kuse, the WBC’s No. 2 contender, carries a near-perfect slate of 12 victories, one defeat, and 11 knockouts.

The winner will move within striking distance of a world title shot.

The winning boxer will face the reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem who is a familiar foe of Canoy who he faced and defeated in 2017 in Cebu by unanimous decision.

Besides Canoy’s world title eliminator bout, there will be two more Filipinos and stablemate, Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) and All Rivera (22-7, 18 KOs).

Saludar will square off against IBO youth bantamweight champion Charlton Malajika (12-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-round bantamweight showdown. Saludar, ranked No. 14 by the WBA, is eager to revive his career with a statement win over the rising South African star.

Meanwhile, Rivera will also look to spring an upset against Donjuan Van Heerden (14-2, 9 KOs) in another featured bout of the event.

