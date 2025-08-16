Mandaue market seizes 8 tampered weighing scales in fair trade drive

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Public Market Authority has confiscated eight tampered weighing scales over the past two weeks as part of intensified efforts to ensure honest trade and consumer protection.

Market Administrator Atty. Athena Salas-Duran said three of the eight weighing scales were seized just this Wednesday.

Regular daily monitoring and calibration have been in place for over two weeks now, shortly after Salas-Duran officially assumed office on June 30 under the new administration of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

“Mao na among drive nga at least honest ang atoang pagpanegosyo,” Salas-Duran said.

She explained that enforcement includes the regular calibration of the ‘Timbangan ng Bayan’ which is then used as a reference for random checks across all stalls in the market.

“If ever naa’y mga stall holder or vendors nga naay tampered, uncalibrated, or naay tikas sa ilang weighing scales — amoa gyud na i-confiscate,” she added.

Among the eight confiscated scales were both digital and traditional types, found across different market sections.

There are 1,200 stalls in the market, of which 982 are currently occupied.

Salas-Duran said fines have not yet been strictly imposed on violators, as some vendors are still adjusting to newly enforced policies.

“Murag nabag-uhan pa sila, nag-adjust pa sa daghan diay nga patakaran sa merkado nga wala mastrictly ma-implement before. My hands are tied mangud — kung unsa ang naa sa market code, mao gyud na atoang ifollow,” she explained.

Despite some resistance, she said most vendors have been cooperative and willing to follow the guidelines. “Kasagaran dinhi nga vendors mga buotan ra man pod, mo-follow ra man pod sila og directives,” Salas-Duran added.

In addition to scale monitoring, the Market Authority has also continued regular weekly flushing of the market every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., particularly in the wet section such as the fish and meat areas due to odor and sanitation concerns.

“Dili lang ang wet section ang hugaw, apil sad ang grocery og vegetable sections — pero dili man nato ma-flushing ang uban kay basin maguba ilang stocks. So we instructed them (sanitation personnel) nga magscrub og magmop para limpyo gihapon ug dry ang flooring,” she said.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Sally Malig-on said that following the Mayor’s visit few days after taking office, the market was immediately cleaned. He also noted that after the issue was posted on the city’s Facebook page, many comments and messages called for regular inspections of weighing scales due to complaints.

As a result, the Market Authority was requested to continue enforcing these measures consistently to ensure a fair and clean marketplace.

The Market Authority is also actively conducting daily price monitoring in compliance with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Prices of goods are displayed on the market’s LED screen located outside the building and are updated weekly but is immediately updated during peak seasons like Holy Week and Christmas.

While the new rules are still being fully enforced, Salas-Duran emphasized that the goal is to bring long-term improvement in market operations and protect both vendors and consumers. /csl

