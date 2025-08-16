OVP: Sara Duterte’s Kuwait trip ‘lawful,’ part of VP duties

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte landed in Kuwait on Friday on a trip her office described as “lawful and aligned with her responsibilities in public service.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said Duterte was in the Middle Eastern country to join Filipinos there for a gathering to discuss their concerns.

“These official engagements are conducted in full compliance with existing government rules and regulations, ensuring that her presence abroad is both lawful and aligned with her responsibilities in public service,” Duterte’s office said.

“In addition, no public funds are used for all her travels overseas,” it added.

Duterte’s office maintained that it is part of the vice president’s mandate to engage with migrant communities.

The OVP added that from Kuwait, Duterte will “proceed to continue working” to secure the release of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The elder Duterte is detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, facing allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s drug war.

The vice president visited the Netherlands in May; Malaysia and Australia in June; and the Netherlands again, along with South Korea, in July.

Critics have called out her “habitual absence” due to her frequent trips abroad. Duterte addressed the criticisms by saying she was visiting Filipino communities overseas who were “frustrated with what’s happening in our country.”

