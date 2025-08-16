12 Cebu minors in viral assault video face police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City convened a case conference with social workers, barangay officials, and parents after a video of 12 minors assaulting a 21-year-old man in Barangay Calamba went viral on social media.

The incident, which happened around 4 a.m. on August 9 in Mahayahay 1, Barangay Calamba, showed a group of minors ganging up on the victim, who is also a resident of the area and a member of a known gang.

The footage quickly circulated online, drawing public concern and prompting authorities to intervene.

During the conference held at the Sawang Calero Police Station, the minors involved, along with their parents or guardians, met with the victim, barangay representatives, and personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The meeting was facilitated by DSWS officer Aldrin Zamora, RSW, with the participation of barangay Gender and Development (GAD) focal persons.

Police said the confrontation stemmed from a misunderstanding after the victim mistakenly believed the group of minors had thrown stones at him. This escalated into a chase and eventually led to the assault, which was captured in the viral video.

Further action tackled

Authorities discussed the proper implementation of the diversion program for the minors, in line with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, while also considering the possibility of filing charges should the situation require it.

READ: Husband arrested after allegedly beating wife amid confrontation with his GF

Officials emphasized that the best interest of the children would remain the guiding principle in resolving the case.

Parents were also reminded of their critical role in guiding and monitoring their children to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police also stressed that strict parental supervision is necessary to address behavioral issues and to steer minors away from involvement in violent activities.

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan highlighted the responsibility of parents in shaping their children’s values and behavior.

“Ang ating mga anak ay repleksyon ng pagpapalaki at gabay na ating ibinibigay. Nawa’y magsilbing paalala ang insidenteng ito na dapat nating bantayan, kausapin, at turuan ang ating mga kabataan tungo sa tama at ligtas na pamumuhay,” Maranan noted.

Maranan also urged broader community cooperation and reminded the public not to hesitate in calling 911 for emergencies to ensure a swift police response. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP