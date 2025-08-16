First Lady Liza Marcos starts new semester teaching law at WVSU

MANILA, Philippines — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has begun a new semester teaching at the West Visayas State University (WVSU) in Iloilo City.

In a social media post on Friday, Marcos shared that it was her first day of the academic year teaching Civil Law Review at the university last Wednesday.

The first lady began teaching law at the WVSU in 2022.

She previously taught at the Far Eastern University, the Northwestern University, the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Saint Louis University and Mariano Marcos State University.

Iloilo City is her father’s hometown.

