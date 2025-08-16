Ouano, Archival to meet on ‘Beyond Borders’ flood control initiative

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival are set to meet next month as part of the Beyond Borders initiative—an inter-city collaboration aimed at addressing recurring flooding and river rehabilitation across city boundaries.

The planned meeting builds on the Beyond Borders Initial Technical Meeting held last week, which brought together officials from Mandaue City, Cebu City, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and other stakeholders. The session reviewed the cities’ existing Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and assessed ongoing flood control and drainage projects.

Launched during the previous administrations, Beyond Borders focuses on the rehabilitation and management of the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers—waterways that traverse both Mandaue and Cebu City. The initiative brings together local governments, national agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to Metro Cebu’s flooding problems.

Mayor Ouano confirmed on Friday, August 15, that the meeting with Mayor Archival is scheduled for next month. The announcement comes amid growing concern over flooding in Mandaue, which sits downstream of Cebu City and is frequently impacted by runoff from its upland barangays.

“Nangayo ko og mga details sa atoang planning para knowledgeable na ta kay bag-o pa baya ta ni-assume sa office ig estorya nato sa atoang counterpart sa Cebu City,” said Ouano.

In an earlier interview, Mandaue City Planning and Development Office Head Architect Marlo Ocleasa noted that an estimated 60 percent of floodwaters in Mandaue originate from the mountainous areas of Cebu City. “Dapat atoang neighboring city ang Cebu City motabang sad nato, and the good thing is naa nay collaborations,” said Ocleasa. “We cannot solve this alone. Naa man ta sa tunga ang Mandaue. This really requires collaboration—we cannot be isolated.”

The urgency of the joint efforts was underscored Friday night when heavy rains caused the Butuanon River to overflow, prompting the evacuation of at least 1,370 individuals—or 349 families—from several barangays in Mandaue City.

In response to the continuing threat of floods, Mayor Ouano earlier instructed the City Engineering Office to conduct a full inventory of flood control projects across Mandaue.

The effort, carried out in partnership with the DPWH, includes both completed and ongoing infrastructure works. It is intended to support coordination, transparency, and the effective implementation of mitigation measures. /csl

