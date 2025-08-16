SHAABAA Season 28 Finals: Division B, C best-of-three battles begin Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 Finals, which tip off on Sunday, August 17, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The spotlight will be on Division B and Division C, where new champions will be crowned in best-of-three series.

In Division B, the red-hot Batch 2012–Harley Davidson, fresh from a hard-fought semifinal victory over powerhouse Batch 2004–04′ The Win, collides with dark horse Batch 2005–Insular Square at 2:30 p.m.

This marks a rematch of their June 1 elimination encounter, where Batch 2005 cruised to a 75-55 win against a shorthanded Batch 2012.

This time, Batch 2012 has its full roster intact, led by big man Julius Cadavis, alongside Kyle Dumon and Mavii Suarez.

They’ll square off against Batch 2005’s core of Elddie Cabahug, Daryle Tan, and Efren Sanchez Jr., who booked their finals berth by ousting Batch 2010–ZLREJ Trading and Construction, 88-79, in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on August 10.

In Division C, Batch 2018–XChange Forex battles Batch 2015–Imperial House of Furniture in their own championship series, with Game 1 set for 5:30 p.m.

Batch 2018 comes in with momentum after dethroning defending champions Batch 2013–Nest Workspaces, 101-97, last August 10. They’ll lean on former Magis Eagles standouts Errol Pastor, Andrew Velasco, Benedict Andre Chua, and Jed Cedrick Colonia.

Batch 2015, on the other hand, boasts a balanced lineup featuring Anton Araw-Araw, Lorenzo Miguel Otero, Anton Bennett Chua, Chaz Cokaliong, and Irvin Dwight Dumol. They sealed their finals slot after eliminating Batch 2021–FADI in the semifinals.

The two squads already crossed paths in the eliminations last July 6, with Batch 2018 prevailing, 85-67.

Meanwhile, the battle for third place also takes place Sunday, with Batch 2004 facing Batch 2010 in Division B, while Batch 2013 clashes with Batch 2021 in Division C. /csl

