Llover faces ex-world champ Concepcion in Manila bout

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 16,2025 - 08:05 PM

Kenneth Llover (left) and Luis Concepcion (second from right) joins Koki Kameda (middle), while Gerry Penalosa (front, rightmost) joins for a photo during the weigh-in. | Photo from Gerrypens PromotionsGD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Filipino prospect Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover is set for the biggest test of his career when he faces former two-division world champion Luis Concepcion of Panama in a 10-round non-title bout on Sunday, August 17, at the Winford Resort and Casino in Manila.

Llover, promoted by GerryPens Promotions under the guidance of former two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, will make his debut under a new co-promotional deal with Japan’s Kameda Promotions.

No less than Kameda’s top honcho, former world champion Koki Kameda, attended Saturday’s official weigh-in alongside Peñalosa.

Llover, the IBF’s No. 8 bantamweight contender, came in at 117.8 pounds. Concepcion, the veteran campaigner with 40 wins (29 by knockout) against 11 losses, hit the scales at 117.

The 25-year-old Llover enters the fight with a record of 14 wins, nine by knockout.

He is riding high from capturing the WBO Asia Pacific Youth and OPBF bantamweight titles in 2024 and most recently defended the OPBF belt with a first-round stoppage of Japan’s Keita Kurihara earlier this year.

Concepcion, now 39, brings a wealth of experience but has struggled of late, dropping his last two outings in Mexico against David Contreras and Hernan Márquez.

The Llover–Concepcion clash headlines a card that also features three undercard bouts. /csl

