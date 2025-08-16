Cesafi marks silver anniversary with grand September events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — September is set to be a landmark month for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) as it ushers in Season 25, highlighted by a series of events leading to its silver anniversary celebration.

The buildup begins ahead of the formal opening on September 13 at the soon-to-be-completed, newly renovated Cebu Coliseum in downtown Cebu City — the traditional home of the league regarded as the biggest and longest-running intercollegiate sports tournament outside Manila.

Kicking things off is the Cesafi Fun Run on September 9, featuring 3-kilometer, 7k, and 15k categories. The venue and other details will be announced soon.

The following day, September 10, Cesafi member schools will showcase their talents in a dance competition, with high school students competing in hip hop and college representatives in contemporary dance.

On September 11, the spotlight shifts to Cesafi’s rich history with the Hall of Fame awarding ceremony at Citadines Hotel. The league will honor its most outstanding players, coaches, and muses since its founding in 2001.

READ: Cesafi cultural and academic events to begin on March 17

Organizers are also planning an exhibition game between the greats of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, with the date to be finalized.

The festivities will culminate with the grand opening ceremony on September 13, which will usher in the start of the regular high school and collegiate basketball tournaments.

Cesafi officials said more details on the activities will be released in the coming weeks. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP