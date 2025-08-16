Talisay City opens first public padel club in PH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Talisay opened the first-ever Public Padel Club on Saturday afternoon, August 16, 2025.

The activity was led by Senator Pia Cayetano, along with Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, city officials, coaches, and padel enthusiasts.

Padel is a racket sport that can be described as a mixture of squash and tennis. It is played within an enclosed space like squash but shares similarities with tennis.

Though the sport is still unpopular in the Philippines, Cayetano said she wanted to introduce it to encourage a healthy lifestyle, especially among children, instead of spending too much time on mobile games.

“So lalo na in the age of digital, mga online games, hindi na kinahanglan online games. It’s more fun in real life, IRL. Tama? Tama! In real life tayo mag-games. In real life, get out there, pawisan, Diba? Pawisan, madapa tayo, mag-away ng kaunti, okay lang. Tapos bati ulit, laro ulit, Diba? That’s how we grew up, Tama ba? So that’s the childhood I want for all the kids,” Cayetano said.

Aside from this, Cayetano said she also intends to promote the sport and include it in the Palarong Pambansa and other sporting events.

“And then, dun sa mga nag-have fun, magpa-talent identification kayo ng mga may chance na mag-Palarong Pambansa. Later on, we will make padel a Palarong Pambansa sport,” she added.

Gullas, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Cayetano for supporting them in establishing the padel club in the city.

Aside from two padel courts, the city also opened an outdoor basketball court beside it.

“At the end of the day the best thing that local government units can do is create an atmospheric environment for people to try new things. Of course we have sports facilities here for sports that we are used to playing. But I think the role of government is to introduce new things so that our constituents can adapt if they want to adapt to new sports,” Gullas said.

The city, with the support of Cayetano, allocated P60 million for the construction of the courts, along with a new motorpool office and a parking lot on the second floor of the building.

Bryan Casao, national head coach of Padel Philippines, also assured the public that the sport is easy to learn.

He said he was excited upon learning that the first public padel court in the country would be opened in Talisay City.

“I was really excited so nung dumating ako two days ago, I had the chance to take more time, to check on the courts, the quality of the courts, make sure that everyone can play nicely. And then the next day, I got the chance to meet few local coaches, there are 10 local coaches from Cebu, and naalala ko when I was in tennis, lahat ng mga nakakalaban ko ay mga Cebuano, so talagang yung talent dito sa Cebu, lahat halos ng magagaling ay galing dito sa parte ng ating bansa…” Casao said.

Currently, Gullas said the padel court can be used for free by the public. /csl

