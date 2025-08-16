Ouano orders immediate repair of collapsed Butuanon River riprap

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A section of the riprap along the Butuanon River in Barangay Casuntingan collapsed on Friday night, August 15, 2025, after strong rains caused heavy flooding in the area.

Around 15 meters of the river protection structure gave way, and five houses in nearby Sitio Lub-ang were reportedly swept away by the strong current.

Right after the incident, Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon inspected the area with the engineers to assess the extent of the damage and repairs.

Ouano-Dizon ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the contractor to repair the damaged part immediately.

The contractor, On Point Construction, has already started repair work and said it may take about three days to finish.

According to the contractor, only the top part of the wall collapsed. The foundation and lower portion of the riprap were not affected.

Engineer Martin Tan of On Point Construction explained that the collapse happened because water came not just from the river, but also from behind the wall.

“Ang water sa likod, open pa man ni (ang uncompleted area), so ang water nasplit siya ba naa siya sa atubangan (flow of river) ug naa siya sa likod, dako kaayo to nga volume sa tubig nagpundo siya sa likod,” said Tan.

The affected section is part of a 265-meter stretch of riprap constructed by On Point Construction, which was completed late last year. The overall flood control project is divided into multiple phases, each managed by different contractors.

The contractor clarified that the riprap is not substandard and was built in accordance with the approved program of works. The reinforcements, including steel bars, were placed at the front of the structure, and the concrete used was thick and designed to withstand strong pressure.

Although the contractor admitted that they had not fully anticipated such a large volume of water during the design and construction phase, the riprap still played a key role in preventing wider damage to the area.

The estimated cost of the damaged portion is over half a million pesos. On Point Construction handled a total of 265 meters of riprap under this phase of the project, with a contract amount of ₱90 million.

To help prevent more damage, they will leave a small opening at the top of the wall temporarily to allow water to escape in case of more rain.

The five families who lost their homes is expected receive financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the Office of the Congresswoman.

Residents were advised to report to their barangay so they can be officially listed and receive aid as soon as possible.

Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon explained that the riprap is just one part of a larger flood control effort for Mandaue City. The city needs an estimated P12 billion to fully improve and cover the Butuanon River.

She explained that funding for large projects like this cannot be expected to come all at once. Instead, the budget is released in phases, with each stage carefully planned and funded over time.

So far, around 3.8 billion pesos has been released to fund different phases of the project, which includes riverbank protection, ripraps, and drainage improvements.

“These projects take time and funding. But we are doing our best to bring more support and protect the people of Mandaue from floods,” she said.

Mandaue has two major rivers: the Butuanon River, which is the longest, and Mahiga Creek. Both rivers traverse Cebu City and Mandaue City. Being downstream, Mandaue City receives the flow of water coming from the mountainous areas of Cebu City.

Ouano-Dizon urged the DPWH to ensure contractors deliver quality work, warning that those who fail may be terminated or blacklisted. She stressed that her role is to secure funding for more projects, but the DPWH must carefully select reliable contractors to guarantee timely and proper completion.

The damaged section of the riprap is being repaired and is expected to be completed within three days.

Ouano also ordered the fast-tracking of the other phases of the river flood control project, especially the sections connecting to the affected area, to prevent further issues.

The severe flooding caused by heavy rains and the overflowing Butuanon River affected 11 barangays in Mandaue City—namely Alang-Alang, Cabancalan, Canduman, Casuntingan, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Paknaan, Tabok, Tipolo, Tingub, and Umapad—resulting in the evacuation of over a thousand residents, according to data from the City Public Affairs Office.

The city immediately deployed medical teams to evacuation centers to provide care, while personnel from the City Social Welfare Services quickly assisted with aid distribution and profiling of affected families. /csl

