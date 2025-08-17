CCPO chief lauds swift arrest of 2 Turkish nationals in rape case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has commended the swift response of Abellana Police Station 2 personnel which resulted in the arrest of two Turkish nationals accused of raping a 28-year-old woman inside a condominium unit in Barangay Kamputhaw.

PCOL Enrico Evangelista Figueroa said the operation demonstrated CCPO’s commitment to ensuring public safety and deliver justice without delay.

“This operation is a testament to our continuing mission to safeguard our citizens and bring offenders to justice without delay. We stand firm in our pledge to ensure that Cebu City remains a safe and secure place for all,” he said.

Figueroa added that the operation was part of CCPO’s continuing efforts to strengthen crime prevention and public safety in Cebu City.

Rape

According to the police, the Turkish nationals allegedly raped the victim while she was at their condominium unit at around 9 p.m. on August 13.

The woman told authorities the two men took turns in assaulting even if she refused to have sex with them.

Following the complaint filed by the victim, Abellana police led by PMAJ Mark Eric Papong launched a hot pursuit operation that resulted in the suspects’ arrest at around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, with the help of concerned individuals.

Both men were informed of their rights in a language that they understood.

The two Turkish nationals are currently detained at the Abellana Police Station 2 pending the filing of rape charges against them at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

