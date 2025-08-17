Daily Gospel, August 17

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 15, 2025, which is the Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
READ MORE:
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 12, 49-53.
Jesus said to his disciples: “I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!
There is a baptism with which I must be baptized, and how great is my anguish until it is accomplished!
Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division.
From now on a household of five will be divided, three against two and two against three;
a father will be divided against his son and a son against his father, a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother, a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”
Source: Dailygospel.org