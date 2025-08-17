Pagasa: Scattered rains in Metro Manila, other areas Sunday

MANILA, Philipines — Metro Manila and other areas of the country are forecast to experience scattered rains on Sunday due to the continuous effect of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on Pagasa’s 5 p.m. forecast on Saturday, weather specialist Leanne Loreto said that the habagat is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain in the following Luzon areas on Sunday:

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Loreto said that the rest of Luzon is forecast to have fair weather, but with a high chance of localized thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, Palawan is expected to experience cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by the habagat.

As for Visayas and Mindanao, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a high chance of isolated or localized thunderstorms from afternoon to evening are expected, also due to the southwest monsoon.

Pagasa is currently monitoring the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility, which was last spotted 805 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The LPA still has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but its trough is currently affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

