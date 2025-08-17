Desecrated Misamis Occidental church reopens

JIMENEZ, Misamis Occidental — At least a thousand parishioners of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic parish here showed up for the first Holy Mass celebrated inside this town’s century-old church after it was reopened on Saturday, 11 days after being shut.

Ozamiz Archbishop Martin Jumoad led the local clergy in a reconsecration rite before the church was reopened.

The ritual followed a procession that kicked off at 3 p.m.

Last Aug. 5, Jumoad led the closure of the church after it was desecrated by vlogger Christine Medalla who appeared to be spitting into the holy water font in a viral video.

The prelate had ordered the performance of penance by the Catholic community to show their reverence for symbols of their faith.

In his decree for the church’s reopening, Jumoad noted that the faithful in the parish “have fulfilled the prescribed conditions for reparation” and have demonstrated “genuine contrition and desire to restore full liturgical life.”

The baroque church, completed in the late 1880s, has been the center of Catholic worship in this town for over 130 years.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP