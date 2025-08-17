Bantay outclasses Miyamoto, snags WBF AsPac title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Junibert Bantay proved why he deserved the main event spotlight of the ‘Fist of Fury 8: Philippines vs. Japan’ boxing spectacle after outpointing Japanese fighter Hiroki Miyamoto via unanimous decision on Saturday night, August 16, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Sky Hall.

Bantay, 25, a native of Bukidnon, cruised to an eight-round unanimous decision win with all three judges scoring the bout in his favor, 78-74 (twice) and 79-73, to claim the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific super featherweight title.

One of the newest additions to the growing Chao Sy Boxing Stable in Cebu City, Bantay expressed his gratitude to his promoter and manager, Cebuano sportsman and businessman Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, for staging the fight card.

“Dako kaayo ko ug pasalamat sa akong manager, si Lorenzo ‘Chao’ Sy kay nisalig gyud siya nako ani nga away. Dugay na ni nako pangandoy maka daog ug championship title, mao ako gyud gipaningkamotan ug ginindotan akong dula ganina,” said Bantay.

(I am very grateful to my manager, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy because of the trust that he gave. I have been dreaming of a championship title and this is the reason why I fought hard and well during the bout.)

SLICK DEFENSE

Bantay showcased sharp counterpunching and slick defense, slipping away from Miyamoto’s long reach. Despite being the taller fighter, the Japanese failed to land consistently as Bantay made his jabs ineffective and forced him into close exchanges. Bantay capitalized on every opening, landing clean shots throughout the fight.

The Bukidnon native also impressed with his footwork, circling the ring to avoid becoming an easy target.

“Kanang bataa, ako gyud na gipreparahan, kay kaning duwaa, timbang pa gyud ni sa hapon. Ang timbang anang Bantay kay 122 lbs lang, so nisaka siya. Ako siya gi-ingnan duwae lang ni para makita pud nako iyahang abilidad,” Sy explained.

(I did prepare for this kid because he is a good match for the Japanese. Bantay weights 122 lbs and he later on increased. I told him to take this fight for me to also see his abilities.)

“Ana siya, walay problema sir. Mao nang akong plano i-program na siya basin maka world champion na ta ana niya. Nindot gyud iyahang gipakita, dili ra magbarog, maayong laki na siya, iyahang trainer, maayong laki pud. Naglibog ang hapon unsaon ug igo.”

(He told me that there was no problem. I was planning to program him for the bout while anticipating a possible world champion. And he did very well, he did not just stand there, he showed us what he is capable of, and he had a good trainer. The Japanese seemed uncertain as to how to attack him.)

With the win, Bantay remained unbeaten at 9-0 (1 KO), while Miyamoto suffered his first career loss, dropping to 2-1 (2 KOs).

CO-MAIN EVENT

In the co-main event, Jemuel Aranas (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of Chao Sy Boxing Stable and ZIP Sanman’s Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) battled to a majority draw after eight rounds of back-and-forth action.

In the undercard, Joperson Trazo (6-1-1, 2 KOs) scored a fifth-round technical knockout against Marlon Alejandro (6-8-2, 1 KO), who was bloodied and forced to quit on his stool after absorbing heavy punishment.

Meanwhile, Chao Sy Stable’s Vicente Unidos (4-2, 3 KOs) suffered a third-round stoppage after injuring his left hand when it got entangled in the ropes during his clash with reigning Philippine youth bantamweight champion Kenneth Albino (7-3, 4 KOs).

Also on the card, Boholano Brian Bustrillon stopped Justine Lumanao via technical knockout, while John Paul Sarigumba outpointed Apolinario Cano by unanimous decision in the curtain-raiser.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP