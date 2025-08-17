Pagasa: New LPA may form within PAR

MANILA, Philippines — A cloud cluster inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is likely to develop into a low-pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the cloud cluster was spotted over the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

“We expect that a low-pressure area may still form, particularly over the northeastern part of our PAR,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said in a morning forecast.

“So we will continue to monitor these cloud clusters over the eastern section of Northern Luzon,” he added.

Badrina also reported that overcast skies and rain showers will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon due to the trough of another LPA, which is located 900 kilometers west of Central Luzon outside PAR.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will affect Metro Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. The rest of the country will have fair weather.

